Supporting Jenny awaiting a new liver

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $6,458
Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Rizzuti
Jenny has spent the last few years fighting for her life sitting on a wait list for a new liver. Over the past year, she took a turn for the worse and has spent countless days in and out of the hospital, fighting this battle mostly alone, far from her home of Kauai. Jenny has depleted her savings due to costs of fighting for her life. Anything given will be a huge blessing to her!
As a fellow fighter of chronic illness I wish you the very best.
You are one heck of a tough girl. Rooting for your recovery and return to active and healthy lifestyle!
Sending love and prayers from Maui!!
Prayers to you Jenny. We wish you didn’t have to be so strong but your strength is incredibly inspiring. Keep fighting the good fight sister
May the right liver find you Jenny.
We love you and know that you will be well soon. ♥️
Prayer for you Jenny!
I am so glad someone set up this. The pay pal I was sending last time, I am not sure it worked. Love you Jenny - stay strong, you are not alone.
God bless and protect you and yours.
Om
You are mighty and fierce and an inspiration for us all.
January 1st, 2025
Updates are difficult for Jenny in the state she’s in. We decided to film a little update for you all, and hopefully this will align everybody in how to keep supporting and praying for her please check out our social media platforms to view the video. Please take the time to watch this update and please, please keep praying for her miracle Liver. Happy New Year!
