Supporting Jenny awaiting a new liver

Jenny has spent the last few years fighting for her life sitting on a wait list for a new liver. Over the past year, she took a turn for the worse and has spent countless days in and out of the hospital, fighting this battle mostly alone, far from her home of Kauai. Jenny has depleted her savings due to costs of fighting for her life. Anything given will be a huge blessing to her! 

Joe Guzman
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

As a fellow fighter of chronic illness I wish you the very best.

Arina
$ 100.00 USD
3 days ago

You are one heck of a tough girl. Rooting for your recovery and return to active and healthy lifestyle!

Nikki Bose
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Amanda Poetzl
$ 20.00 USD
6 days ago

Sending love and prayers from Maui!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
7 days ago

Makayla Tompkins
$ 100.00 USD
7 days ago

Prayers to you Jenny. We wish you didn’t have to be so strong but your strength is incredibly inspiring. Keep fighting the good fight sister

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
9 days ago

May the right liver find you Jenny.

Jim and Judie Giordano
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

We love you and know that you will be well soon. ♥️

Alison Hoyme
$ 25.00 USD
11 days ago

Prayer for you Jenny!

Heather Marugame
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Yanina
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

I am so glad someone set up this. The pay pal I was sending last time, I am not sure it worked. Love you Jenny - stay strong, you are not alone.

Erin Descoteaux
$ 100.00 USD
11 days ago

Art Kelley
$ 25.00 USD
12 days ago

God bless and protect you and yours.

Tilikum
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

Liz Vesely
$ 500.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
12 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
12 days ago

Om

Mimsy Bouret
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

You are mighty and fierce and an inspiration for us all.

Deanna and Kevin Kanehe
$ 100.00 USD
13 days ago

An update of gratitude and continued needs

January 1st, 2025

Updates are difficult for Jenny in the state she’s in. We decided to film a little update for you all, and hopefully this will align everybody in how to keep supporting and praying for her please check out our social media platforms to view the video. Please take the time to watch this update and please, please keep praying for her miracle Liver. Happy New Year! 

Update An update of gratitude and continued needs Image

