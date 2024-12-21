Campaign Image

Supporting the Miller Family

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $770

Campaign created by Tanamay Gillespie

Campaign funds will be received by Julie Jones Miller

Julie Miller's mother, Ivy Jean James, passed away earlier this week in her home country, Jamaica. Please keep Julie and the boys in prayer, as they mourn her earthly absence. Julie is also responsible for covering the funeral expenses abroad. If you are able, consider blessing her with an offering in person or through this page. 

“I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die;" John 11:25

Recent Donations
The Kawatsky Family
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

Sending love and prayers.

The Pollock Family
$ 150.00 USD
18 days ago

Julie, you are in our thoughts and prayers. One day at a time! We love you and your boys!!!

Whidden Family
$ 150.00 USD
20 days ago

Praying for you and the boys Julie, we love you all so much!

Sheree Peery
$ 75.00 USD
21 days ago

God Bless! May you find comfort from our lord and savior! Sheree Peery Grace Life Family

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
22 days ago

I'm so sorry Julie..my prayers are with you

The Mills Family
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Xavrick Hall
$ 45.00 USD
23 days ago

Gillespie-Morales Family
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

