Supporting the Miller Family

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $770
Julie Miller's mother, Ivy Jean James, passed away earlier this week in her home country, Jamaica. Please keep Julie and the boys in prayer, as they mourn her earthly absence. Julie is also responsible for covering the funeral expenses abroad. If you are able, consider blessing her with an offering in person or through this page.
“I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die;" John 11:25
Sending love and prayers.
Julie, you are in our thoughts and prayers. One day at a time! We love you and your boys!!!
Praying for you and the boys Julie, we love you all so much!
God Bless! May you find comfort from our lord and savior! Sheree Peery Grace Life Family
I'm so sorry Julie..my prayers are with you
