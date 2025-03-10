Help send me to bible school!

Hello, My name is Madison Bunker and I just recently got accepted into His Hill bible School!! I am so grateful God has given me this opportunity :) My life over the years has changed, a year ago today I never thought I would be here. But truly turning to the Lord and living through him has gotten me here. I am looking forward to learning so much more about God and the bible. I can learn about God anywhere and anytime. But from going to His Hill summer camps, I adore the way they present the Lord and all the great things he brings. With all that I have to raise a good amount of the tution. So anything helps! No matter how big or small, if you would like to donate, it would be extremely helpful! Even just prayer alone would be very helpful. At the end of the day prayer and trust in the Lord will get me everywhere I am needed. So thank you and thank the Lord!!!