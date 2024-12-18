Campaign Image

Lynn's cremation costs

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $1,715

Campaign created by Nora Jones

Campaign funds will be received by Nora Jones

My Husband Lynn passed away suddenly December 17/2024 he had a massive heart attack in his sleep  .. I am having him cremated .. Home with Jesus If you can donate thank you Prayers are always welcomed .. 

Thank you for your time reading this 

God bless you and your family 

Steve and Rosann Leyden
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

Sending love to you cousin.

Doly
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

Big Hugs, Nol...love you

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
23 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
25 days ago

Josephine Edley
$ 20.00 USD
25 days ago

I am so sorry for your loss, Nora. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers 🙏

Linda McCraw
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

So sorry for your loss. Sending prayers to you and your family. I’m here if you need me xo

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
25 days ago

Sorry for your loss.

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
26 days ago

I’m sooo sorry for your loss!! Praying earnestly for you & your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
26 days ago

Sherry Forrester
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Love you Nora and praying for you. 🙏🙏🙏

Paul and Sheila smith
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Radick Family
$ 200.00 USD
26 days ago

Sending our condolences and prayers of comfort for you and the family. Many hugs and much love from us to you. Love y’all

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Nol...Sending you big prayers and heartfelt condolences big time. I hope that this helps some. Know that I'm always here for you eh, with open arms. Love you!!

Stan and Debbie
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

I hope this helps Nora, I wish we could give more Thinking about you constantly, love from both of us.

J McGinnis
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

I am so sorry for your loss

Brian Mase
$ 10.00 USD
27 days ago

Love and prayers Nora

100
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

May our God give you peace in the midst of this apparent storm and provide a light to your future in Jesus.

CJ
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Sending prayers and love to you and your family.

Robin
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

So sorry for your loss.

