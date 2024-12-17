Please help with Quentin’s final expenses

Campaign funds will be received by Christine Thomas
Please consider donating towards our friend Quentin’s final expenses as he fought metastatic colon cancer for shortly over 2 years. He underwent 2 major surgeries and multiple alternative treatments attempting to fight this disease. Fortunately, his wife downgraded employment so she could assist in his care and support. Thank you for your support and continued prayers.
Hi Chris, We are very sorry for your loss. Quentin was a good friend and we will surely miss him. Always available for a chat or lending a hand, no matter the context, we will keep him in our hearts.
Chris - We can only imagine the pain you are going through. A beautiful soul has passed but the memories will never fade. Be strong.
So sorry for your loss, sending lots of love.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.