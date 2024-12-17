Campaign Image

Please help with Quentin’s final expenses

Campaign created by Valerie

Campaign funds will be received by Christine Thomas

Please help with Quentin’s final expenses

Please consider donating towards our friend Quentin’s final expenses as he fought metastatic colon cancer for shortly over 2 years. He underwent 2 major surgeries and multiple alternative treatments attempting to fight this disease. Fortunately, his wife downgraded employment so she could assist in his care and support. Thank you for your support and continued prayers. 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 350.00 USD
20 days ago

Hi Chris, We are very sorry for your loss. Quentin was a good friend and we will surely miss him. Always available for a chat or lending a hand, no matter the context, we will keep him in our hearts.

Jim Hower and Joan Fry
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Chris - We can only imagine the pain you are going through. A beautiful soul has passed but the memories will never fade. Be strong.

Hower fam
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

So sorry for your loss, sending lots of love.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
28 days ago

