Goal:
USD $4,000
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by Eunice Deborah Twagirashema
Making Children Smile On Christmas
Bring Joy This Christmas: Support the "Make Children Smile On Christmas" Campaign
This Christmas season, we invite you to join us in making a lasting impact on the lives of children in need through our annual “Make Children Smile” campaign. This initiative aims to bring hope, joy, and tangible support to two special groups of children, creating memories they will treasure forever.
Although this is our first year launching this campaign, we are determined to make it extraordinary, with your help.
1. Reaching Poor Families
For 100 children from underprivileged families, we are organizing a heartwarming Christmas celebration filled with:
2. Supporting Hospitalized Children
We are also reaching out to hospitalized children, particularly those with urgent medical needs. Our goal is to assist five children by:
We cannot do this alone. Together, we can bring smiles to these children and provide practical solutions to their struggles. Here's how you can help:
Donate today and help us “Make Children Smile” this Christmas!
Merry Christmas!!
