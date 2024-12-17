Supporting The Campbell Family

Raised:
USD $900
Campaign funds will be received by Jason Campbell
We need help with medical bills, rent and utillities because I was laid off in September and it took me 2 months to find a job. I just started working at a new job 2 weeks ago but it's not going to be enough to pay my bill this month and rent for next month. I praise God for my new job and I am truly grateful for any help you can give in this holiday season. Thank you and God bless you!
Merry Christmas to you and your family. Prayers that 2025 is a breakthrough year and that those hurdles being thrown in your path become stepping stones to your best life ever.
Merry Christmas!🎄
Been a tough couple of years for both of us. This is small token in recognition of a good man and father. I wish it could be more. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
