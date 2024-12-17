Campaign Image

Supporting The Campbell Family

Raised:

 USD $900

Campaign created by Jason Campbell

Campaign funds will be received by Jason Campbell

Supporting The Campbell Family

We need help with medical bills, rent and utillities because I was laid off in September and it took me 2 months to find a job. I just started working at a new job 2 weeks ago but it's not going to be enough to pay my bill this month and rent for next month. I praise God for my new job and I am  truly grateful for any help you can give in this holiday season. Thank you and God bless you!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
20 days ago

Merry Christmas to you and your family. Prayers that 2025 is a breakthrough year and that those hurdles being thrown in your path become stepping stones to your best life ever.

Chad Williams
$ 300.00 USD
20 days ago

Merry Christmas!🎄

Ted
$ 500.00 USD
28 days ago

Been a tough couple of years for both of us. This is small token in recognition of a good man and father. I wish it could be more. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo