Campaign Image

Wade and Jessica need help

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $625

Campaign created by Jessica Robertson

Campaign funds will be received by Jessica Robertson

Thank you for your donation if you decide to donate. My husband had surgery on the 4th and hasn’t been to work. Well he won’t be working at all because now I have to have another brain tumor removed on the 18th at 8:30am so he will be staying with me in the hospital. I have been battling brain tumors for 10 years and the last tumor was cancer so I’m hoping this one isn’t cancerous but it probably will be. 

Recent Donations
Greg Staley
$ 50.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
23 days ago

Love you my sweet sister!

Sierra Brighton
$ 50.00 USD
23 days ago

Marcy
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Melissa Alley
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Denise McFadden
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Matt Anderson
$ 200.00 USD
28 days ago

Lisa and Adam
$ 25.00 USD
28 days ago

Sending healing thoughts

Updates

Update #1

January 14th, 2025

My brain tumor surgery went good. I was released to a rehab facility but I am home now but can’t be left alone due to the weakness I have developed so my husband still hasn’t made it back to work full time. also, I have developed a complication where I will have to have a shunt put in to relieve the pressure in the cavity that they scooped all the tumor and necrosis out it is now filling up with spinal fluid and I have a lump on my head not sure when that surgery will be but it will be soon. Doing all the pre surgery tests now. So Wade will still be out of work more when that happens we have looked into home health care but it’s $20-$25 an hour. 

