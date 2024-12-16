Wade and Jessica need help

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $625
Campaign funds will be received by Jessica Robertson
Thank you for your donation if you decide to donate. My husband had surgery on the 4th and hasn’t been to work. Well he won’t be working at all because now I have to have another brain tumor removed on the 18th at 8:30am so he will be staying with me in the hospital. I have been battling brain tumors for 10 years and the last tumor was cancer so I’m hoping this one isn’t cancerous but it probably will be.
Love you my sweet sister!
Sending healing thoughts
January 14th, 2025
My brain tumor surgery went good. I was released to a rehab facility but I am home now but can’t be left alone due to the weakness I have developed so my husband still hasn’t made it back to work full time. also, I have developed a complication where I will have to have a shunt put in to relieve the pressure in the cavity that they scooped all the tumor and necrosis out it is now filling up with spinal fluid and I have a lump on my head not sure when that surgery will be but it will be soon. Doing all the pre surgery tests now. So Wade will still be out of work more when that happens we have looked into home health care but it’s $20-$25 an hour.
January 14th, 2025
