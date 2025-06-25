Handicap Van for Daniel

Goal:
USD $1,200
Raised:
USD $120
Renting a handicap van is very expensive. . Daniel is a 29 year old man born 3 months premature, which caused him to have Cerebral Palsy. He lives in Va with his father and I, his mother, lives in NC. It’s a 5 hour drive each way. Only his father has a van to meet his needs and it’s his family to bring him to me as much as I’d like to see him. . But living off of a disability check makes it impossible to rent one.. Daniel is no longer small enough for me to lift anymore. This is a huge reason why I need a van for when I get him. I’d like to be able to take him places. He has a huge electric wheelchair and you can’t just throw it in the back of a truck.
