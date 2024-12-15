Campaign Image

Jaclyn Connally cogar

Goal:

 USD $2,400

Raised:

 USD $500

Jaclyn Connally Cogar, mother of 7 children and a shining light in the lives of everyone she touched, has left us far too soon. As we struggle to come to terms with her passing, we want to honor her memory and support her loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.

Recent Donations
Carissa and Josh Smith
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

We love you Jaclyn! You will be missed!

Bradly Pierce
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Katie Evans
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Josh Hoover
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Prayers to the family.

Devin Draughn
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Carol Morgan
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

Prayers for all .

Mim
$ 50.00 USD
30 days ago

I love Jastyn ❤️ and I am steadily praying for you and the whole family. Stay close with God always.

