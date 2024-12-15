Goal:
USD $2,400
Raised:
USD $500
Campaign funds will be received by Jastyn Krebs
Jaclyn Connally Cogar, mother of 7 children and a shining light in the lives of everyone she touched, has left us far too soon. As we struggle to come to terms with her passing, we want to honor her memory and support her loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.
We love you Jaclyn! You will be missed!
Prayers to the family.
Prayers for all .
I love Jastyn ❤️ and I am steadily praying for you and the whole family. Stay close with God always.
