Help Greyson’s fight against cancer

Goal:
USD $10,000
Campaign funds will be received by Dusitn Wireman
My son is back in the hospital again with the same type of cancer he just beat. He got out in July and is now back again. They said he’s to do 2 rounds of chemo then he has to go to Cincinnatis children’s hospital for a bone marrow transplant. We are asking for help for the family for travel expenses and food and for whatever he needs while he is back in here. Prayers would greatly be appreciated as well.
You are in my prayers every day.
Charles Capp Healing Book
May God Bless! Prayers.
I pray God relieves you of the burden so you can have a Happy and wonderful life. God Bless
The second victory will be even sweeter than the first. God’s got this!
Joshua 1:9 have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be frightened, and do not dismayed, for the lord your god is with you wherever you go.
Jeremiah 30:17: For I will restore health unto thee, and I will heal thee of thy wounds, saith the Lord. Prayers for you & Greyson
May the Lord be with you.
May our Lord give you and your family His Peace
I ask our Heavenly Father to bless these gifts and like the fishes and bread, increase it tenfold.
be strong
Blessings and Peace to Greyson.
God bless you all. Merry Christmas sweet boy.
He is healed in Jesus' name
Praying for you.
