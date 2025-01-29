Basil cancer removal

Campaign Image

Campaign created by Dominik Dudar

I need either laser or somekind of surgery to remove Basil skin cancer , which has grown and needs to be removed as soon as possible.   Every year it has grown and is getting larger and deeper.   Because of an old back injury, I can not work.   No insurance.   Please help   My mother does not have enough money to help.  She is retired  Would like to hear from my Polish friends.  Thank you so very much

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
18 minutes ago

God bless you and give you hope amd strenght to beat this.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
41 minutes ago

May God grant you health and a solid recovery!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
12 days ago

Domink, I pray that God blesses you with a way for you to have the necessary surgery to treat your skin cancer. God is amazing and works in mysterious way. God bless you. jj

Anonymous Giver
$ 7.00 USD
14 days ago

