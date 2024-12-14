Supporting Melanie and Matt Myers

I’ve created this give send go for my longtime friend Melanie Erwin Myers. She has Parkinson’s disease and Dystonia.She has been bedridden since Covid and hasn’t been outside in three years. The problem is she needs round the clock care and cannot find a consistent caregiver.Therefore her husband can’t work.Besides needing care they could use help financially.This would help relieve frustration and stress. Please consider donating to help them out, it would be greatly appreciated.