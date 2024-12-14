Campaign Image

Supporting Melanie and Matt Myers

Goal:

 USD $6,000

Raised:

 USD $2,100

Campaign created by Tammy Moyer

Campaign funds will be received by Melanie Myers

I’ve created this give send go for my longtime friend Melanie Erwin Myers. She has Parkinson’s disease and Dystonia.She has been bedridden since Covid and hasn’t been outside in three years. The problem is she needs round the clock care and cannot find a consistent caregiver.Therefore her husband can’t work.Besides needing care they could use help financially.This would help relieve frustration and stress. Please consider donating to help them out, it would be greatly appreciated.

Tammy Moyer
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

Thinking of you and sending healing prayers!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Katherine
$ 20.00 USD
27 days ago

Keeping you both in our prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Love my DZ pledge sister!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
29 days ago

Praying you find the right caregiver! And lifting you both in prayer

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Tami Dietrich
$ 150.00 USD
30 days ago

Prayers for you Mel!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
30 days ago

Praying for you always. Merry Christmas!

Kathy
$ 100.00 USD
30 days ago

Prayers and thoughts are with you and Matt. I think of you often

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
30 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
30 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
30 days ago

May God Bless you with a caregiver like none other! Just remember that until that happens you already have the Holy Spirit as your spiritual caregiver! Let Him fill you with the peace that passes all understanding! God Bless!

Mel Erwin Myers
$ 50.00 USD
30 days ago

Dear Mel, You will be in my prayers.

Unanymous
$ 500.00 USD
30 days ago

Dave
$ 25.00 USD
30 days ago

HUGS

