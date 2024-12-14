Supporting Melanie and Matt Myers

Goal:
USD $6,000
Raised:
USD $2,100
Campaign funds will be received by Melanie Myers
I’ve created this give send go for my longtime friend Melanie Erwin Myers. She has Parkinson’s disease and Dystonia.She has been bedridden since Covid and hasn’t been outside in three years. The problem is she needs round the clock care and cannot find a consistent caregiver.Therefore her husband can’t work.Besides needing care they could use help financially.This would help relieve frustration and stress. Please consider donating to help them out, it would be greatly appreciated.
Thinking of you and sending healing prayers!
Keeping you both in our prayers.
Love my DZ pledge sister!
Praying you find the right caregiver! And lifting you both in prayer
Prayers for you Mel!
Praying for you always. Merry Christmas!
Prayers and thoughts are with you and Matt. I think of you often
May God Bless you with a caregiver like none other! Just remember that until that happens you already have the Holy Spirit as your spiritual caregiver! Let Him fill you with the peace that passes all understanding! God Bless!
Dear Mel, You will be in my prayers.
HUGS
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.