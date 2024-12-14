Help The Pollacks

Raised:
USD $1,000
Campaign funds will be received by Noah Pollack
Hello Family and friends, many of you know the difficulties we’re going through right now because of my health. If you’re able, would you please help us through this tough chapter and make this Christmas special for Sarah, Jesse and Abigail. We can’t thank you enough for your support. We’ve never felt more surrounded by Gods Love and provision. God bless you all!
God bless you Noah and Sarah and family! Thank you for the fun time we had together visiting recently! Look forward to seeing you all again soon!
During my college years, Sarah often provided me a safe haven in the storm. Hoping and praying that this new year will bring many new blessings to your family!
Merry Christmas, my friend and may God bless you!
God bless you and keep you as you go through this time of difficulty! We love you guys!
Love you! Praying for you. Have a joyful Christmas!
Miss you guys! God Bless
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.