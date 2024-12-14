Campaign Image

Help The Pollacks

Raised:

 USD $1,000

Campaign created by Noah Pollack

Campaign funds will be received by Noah Pollack

Help The Pollacks

Hello Family and friends, many of you know the difficulties we’re going through right now because of my health. If you’re able, would you please help us through this tough chapter and make this Christmas special for Sarah, Jesse and Abigail. We can’t thank you enough for your support. We’ve never felt more surrounded by Gods Love and provision. God bless you all! 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 210.00 USD
12 days ago

God bless you Noah and Sarah and family! Thank you for the fun time we had together visiting recently! Look forward to seeing you all again soon!

Anonymous Giver
$ 70.00 USD
18 days ago

During my college years, Sarah often provided me a safe haven in the storm. Hoping and praying that this new year will bring many new blessings to your family!

Burgess Rudy
$ 150.00 USD
22 days ago

Merry Christmas, my friend and may God bless you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
25 days ago

God bless you and keep you as you go through this time of difficulty! We love you guys!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
26 days ago

Love you! Praying for you. Have a joyful Christmas!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
28 days ago

Miss you guys! God Bless

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo