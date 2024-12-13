Free Briana Boston

Let's help this mom who just spoke some words in frustration and now faces a possible 15 years in jail! Which of us could have easily found ourselves in her place when dealing with an insurance company?! Let's raise her bail money so she can get home to her kids, for god's sake!





Briana Boston, 42, was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of "making threats to conduct a mass shooting" in connection to a recorded phone call she made Tuesday to her insurance provider, Blue Cross Blue Shield, because, when they denied her claim, she said: "Delay, deny, depose. You people are next,” near the end of her call with the insurer.

The words “delay, deny, depose” were written on bullets found near where Thompson was fatally shot. In recent days, the phrase, possibly a reference to the tactics insurers use to avoid paying out claims, has spread in online conversations about insurance companies denying coverage to boost their profits.

Frustrations with the country’s health insurance industry are widespread; According to a consumer survey by KFF, more than half of insured adults have experienced problems with their insurance provider, and some reported serious consequences.

Local police made contact with Boston at her home shortly after receiving the FBI report. She acknowledged making the “delay, deny, depose” comment and apologized, according to the affidavit. Boston allegedly told the officer that she learned the phrase after Thompson was killed.

Boston maintained she was not a danger to anyone and did not own a firearm, according to the affidavit. She went on to criticize health care companies, calling them evil and saying they deserve bad karma.

But police said there was sufficient probable cause to arrest Boston on suspicion of making a threat to conduct a mass shooting based on her statements, according to the affidavit.

“I believe these statements were meant to threaten the insurance company by using the UnitedHealthcare CEO’s homicide to her advantage,” a Lakeland police officer wrote in the affidavit.

It’s unclear if Boston has a legal representative. Court records show she has not entered a plea and is expected to appear in court on Jan. 14 for an arraignment. If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.