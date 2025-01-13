Peru Mission Trip

Campaign Image

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $120

Campaign created by Donna Hernandez

Campaign funds will be received by Donna Hernandez

My church The Way Fellowship of the Triad is going on a mission Trip to Lima, Peru this summer. We are going to be helping Koinonia with building a bigger church for more people to come to has they reach the loss and disciple others to go out and evanglize in other communties in Peru. Please help me to be able to be apart of an awesome organization that is helping to plant churches in and around Peru.

Recent Donations
Dan Karen
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

Go do great things for the Lord

Judy Hill
$ 20.00 USD
10 days ago

Enjoy your trip

Updates

Prayer Requests

