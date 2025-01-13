Peru Mission Trip

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $120
Campaign funds will be received by Donna Hernandez
My church The Way Fellowship of the Triad is going on a mission Trip to Lima, Peru this summer. We are going to be helping Koinonia with building a bigger church for more people to come to has they reach the loss and disciple others to go out and evanglize in other communties in Peru. Please help me to be able to be apart of an awesome organization that is helping to plant churches in and around Peru.
Go do great things for the Lord
Enjoy your trip
