Support Pastor Ronald Randle Trip to Liberia

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $150

Campaign created by Paul Jorge

Hello Everyone, 

I am starting a GiveSendGo for my brother Pastor Robert Randle from San Diego, CA. He will be going on a trip to Liberia in March to Spread the word of JESUS and work with the people of Liberia on growing closer to Christ. He is planning this trip with faith that GOD will provide the means for him to go. Please help him get there.

