Supporting Tia Gloria

Goal:

 USD $3,500

Raised:

 USD $400

Campaign created by Senovia Meyer

Campaign funds will be received by Jackie Grande-Palen

I am helping to raise money for my beautiful friends family. They unexpectedly loss a beautiful soul her Tia Gloria. If you can help with any donation that would be appreciated. I also know that they are a family of faith and would love prayers  just as well. 

Recent Donations
Friends in christ
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you and our thoughts prayers are with you both.

Heather Boire
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Ellise Meyer
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

