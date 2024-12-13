Supporting Love without borders

Dear friends, family, and compassionate community members,



We are reaching out to ask for your support as we prepare for our upcoming trip to , where we will take essential medicine and supplies to those in need. Each of our trips is fueled by the desire to help the Cuban people, but this time, we've faced unexpected challenges that have put a strain on our preparations.

After WestJet unexpectedly canceled our affordable flights, we were left scrambling to find new options at a significantly higher cost. We had to book new flights and pay additional fees out of pocket. Unfortunately, with these changes, we may also lose a fellow traveler, which means two fewer suitcases filled with vital supplies—100 pounds we can’t afford to lose! 😢

Our goal is to raise funds to cover the cost of our luggage that will be loaded with basic necessities and over-the-counter medications. While we work hard to collect funds through unwanted cans and bottles, this particular trip has become larger than we can manage alone. We are grateful for all the support we've received so far and will continue to collect recyclables, but we need to reach out for additional assistance.

Currently, we have three confirmed travelers as well myself, which allows us to take over 80 pounds of medicine for children—the most vulnerable members of any community. As a grandparent with two young grandkids, I cannot bear the thought of not having access to the medications we often take for granted when they are needed. The supplies we take are gifted directly to families in outer villages that are in need the most.

If you can spare anything to help us in this mission, we would be eternally grateful. Your donation will go directly to the costs of our luggage and the supplies we’ll bring to make a difference in the lives of those struggling in .

Thank you for considering supporting our cause. Together, we can provide love and hope to those who need it most! ❤️🇨🇺