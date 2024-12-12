Campaign Image

Supporting the Ross family

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Campaign created by Crystal Barlow

Campaign funds will be received by Michael Ross

Supporting the Ross family

Please, let's help the Ross family.  Misty Ross has been battling cancer, she has been putting in a good fight.  So proud of her.  But, with that being said, that leaves Mike her husband trying to figure out everything else.  With times the way that they are, it is getting tough.  Anything would help.  

