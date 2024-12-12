Campaign Image

Christmas and Propane donations

Raised:

 USD $1,661

Campaign created by christina mcdaniels

For the last few years, the community has come together to help me heat my home in the winter.

I was asked to make this, for the filling of the propane tank, and just general donations as a Christmas gift.

Thank you so much for your support!


Recent Donations
Tammy M
$ 50.00 USD
13 days ago

Thank you for everything you do for us!

Monet
$ 20.00 USD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 17.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Tammy J
$ 50.00 USD
14 days ago

Praying for you. Thank you for all your time saving this country!

Ponytails Pumpkin
$ 17.00 USD
14 days ago

God Bless you and I pray your New Year is abundant!

Emily Carmichael
$ 20.00 USD
14 days ago

Fred Rerun Cherry
$ 20.00 USD
14 days ago

Maintain the heat!!

David Sorensen
$ 250.00 USD
14 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 17.00 USD
14 days ago

Thank you, Enoch for all you do! Donated and shared! (Just to tick them off!) Much love, A Fren

A friend
$ 25.00 USD
20 days ago

Mush love.

Sherry
$ 25.00 USD
20 days ago

Merry Christmas friend. Stay warm. Thanks for all you do. 🎄🎅🤶🇺🇲🇺🇲

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
24 days ago

Fight, Fight, Fight ❣️

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Came from Brainstorm!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
29 days ago

Have a warm and merry one!

Thankful for You
$ 34.00 USD
29 days ago

WARM wishes for a Merry Christmas!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Merry Christmas Enoch !

Anonymous Giver
$ 17.00 USD
30 days ago

Merry Christmas!

Rachel Miller
$ 50.00 USD
30 days ago

You work hard for this movement. Thank you!

