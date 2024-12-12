Christmas and Propane donations

Raised:
USD $1,661
For the last few years, the community has come together to help me heat my home in the winter.
I was asked to make this, for the filling of the propane tank, and just general donations as a Christmas gift.
Thank you so much for your support!
Thank you for everything you do for us!
Praying for you. Thank you for all your time saving this country!
God Bless you and I pray your New Year is abundant!
Maintain the heat!!
Thank you, Enoch for all you do! Donated and shared! (Just to tick them off!) Much love, A Fren
Mush love.
Merry Christmas friend. Stay warm. Thanks for all you do. 🎄🎅🤶🇺🇲🇺🇲
Fight, Fight, Fight ❣️
Came from Brainstorm!
Have a warm and merry one!
WARM wishes for a Merry Christmas!
Merry Christmas Enoch !
Merry Christmas!
You work hard for this movement. Thank you!
