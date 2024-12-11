Help the Miles family after house fire

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $1,375
Hello, my name is Brock Miles. As some of y’all may know, me and my family lost our home, two cars, our two dogs Macy and Piglet, and all our stuff due to a fire. We have had such a tough year, so anything would help us at this time even it’s just a dollar. I know we will appreciate it so much. Also, please keep us in your thoughts and prayer during this difficult time.
Hope this helps bro. Hollar if you need anything
Hoping the best for you!
It's not much now, but I will send more when I can. Thank you for pushing forward!!
Prayers for God's peace, strength, endurance!
Many prayers for your family!
God bless you and your family.
