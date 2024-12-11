Campaign Image

Campaign created by Brock Miles

Help the Miles family after house fire

Hello, my name is Brock Miles. As some of y’all may know, me and my family lost our home, two cars, our two dogs Macy and Piglet, and all our stuff due to a fire. We have had such a tough year, so anything would help us at this time even it’s just a dollar. I know we will appreciate it so much. Also, please keep us in your thoughts and prayer during this difficult time.

Holmes Family
$ 100.00 USD
18 days ago

Hope this helps bro. Hollar if you need anything

Sharon Hendrix
$ 20.00 USD
19 days ago

Craig
$ 20.00 USD
27 days ago

Craig and Mark
$ 140.00 USD
28 days ago

Charles Fromuth
$ 10.00 USD
28 days ago

Dan Clark
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Desmond Boots
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Hoping the best for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
28 days ago

Basketball Momma
$ 25.00 USD
30 days ago

It's not much now, but I will send more when I can. Thank you for pushing forward!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
30 days ago

Prayers for God's peace, strength, endurance!

Andrea Rasnick
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Chad and Sara Spence
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Many prayers for your family!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you and your family.

