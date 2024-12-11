Campaign Image

Help a combat vet Marine

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $5,000

Campaign created by LTC 'simulated' Fertig

Campaign funds will be received by Eric Dille

A worthless POS stole a combat vet Marine's truck - the truck he needs to run his business. His wife and kids rely on him and he can't earn a living without reliable transportation.

I know it's Christmas season and cash is tight for a lot of folks so, If you can't give, you can still help by sharing the link.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 517.00 USD
29 days ago

MericanSmoker on X

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
30 days ago

Hey brother. Philosophic Warrior here from the goon side of Twitter/X. Best wishes. We are stronger together. Semper Fi from an Army guy.

Johnny Nowhere
$ 100.00 USD
30 days ago

Thank you for your service, brother.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
30 days ago

Karl
$ 50.00 USD
30 days ago

Stephen Doherty
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Get back on that steed, brother!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Pestoso
$ 23.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Rah

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Munky
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

raGneR A loUseR!

PaleRider
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

LFG! Wooooo’.

Rick Johnson
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

