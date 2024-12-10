Medical support for Jeff Robertson

On November 23rd,

Jeff Robertson, was admitted to the Oklahoma University Hospital, due to an unexpected illness. He’s currently in ICU and will be in the hospital, until the Doctors release him.



I’m starting this Give Send Go, for Jeff Robertson, to help with his bills while, he’s in the hospital so, that, he can focus on getting better and not worry about his bills.



I know Christmas, is coming and funds are tight but, any amount donated is sincerely appreciated and if you’re unable to donate, please pray for a full recovery for Jeff.



Thank you in advance for your support and prayers. Sue Robertson

