Supporting Mathew Donovan

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $5,755
Campaign funds will be received by Mathew Donovan
Keeping you in our prayers
May the God of miracles signs and wonders be your provider. May you call upon the one who can change everything.. Jeremiah 29:11 for I know the plans I have for you says the Lord Plans to prosper you and give you a future and a hope!
Preyers be with you and family and brother
Wishing for a full and speedy recovery. Take care.
Sending prayers for strength and healing.
Love you brother
Get well soon, buddy!
January 4th, 2025
December 23rd, 2024
I am now in icu. We wont know if im able to speak or how well till they pull this traech. I completely understand now why people pass from them. For the past 4 days i ALMOST wished i would. Though greater reasons prevail always know what someone that has one is going through. Yuk. I hope to have it pulled by the end of the week. If not sooner. I will know pathology (radiation/chemo) by the beginning of the year.
Thank you so much. Have a Merry Christmas and/or happy holidays.
Matty
December 23rd, 2024
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.