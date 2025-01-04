Campaign Image

Supporting Mathew Donovan

Goal:

 USD $30,000

Raised:

 USD $5,755

Campaign created by Mathew Donovan

Campaign funds will be received by Mathew Donovan

I'm unsure where to go? Two and half years ago i went through brain surgery to remove a vestibular schwanoma. As i have physically recovered, i have not financially. Unfortunately, i have been diagnosed with cancer. While i expect to recover, i cannot work. I've been in the service industry for 30+ years. I have insurance. However, I do not make money if I don't work. Needless to say I will be unable to pay any bills soon. 
Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 2500.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

AC
$ 50.00 USD
25 days ago

Keeping you in our prayers

Kathryn Criswell
$ 1000.00 USD
26 days ago

Duong family
$ 30.00 USD
26 days ago

Garret Glass
$ 500.00 USD
26 days ago

Kevin
$ 100.00 USD
27 days ago

Christina Leifried
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

May the God of miracles signs and wonders be your provider. May you call upon the one who can change everything.. Jeremiah 29:11 for I know the plans I have for you says the Lord Plans to prosper you and give you a future and a hope!

Chris Pichette
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Preyers be with you and family and brother

Andrew Huben
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Wishing for a full and speedy recovery. Take care.

Andrea Olivas
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers for strength and healing.

Michael Wong
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you brother

Jon H
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Get well soon, buddy!

MattRam26
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Tom
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

JYoung
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Tony
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Status

January 4th, 2025

Good news and bad news. Though cancer is considered stage 4, they believe they got it all. The bad news is ill have to endure chemo and radiation. Ill know more about the dates on Wednesday. The feeding tube not comin out for at least 2 weeks. Talking like a deaf person. But, talking. Thank you for everything. 
Surgery

December 23rd, 2024

I am now in icu. We wont know if im able to speak or how well till they pull this traech. I completely understand now why people pass from them. For the past 4 days i ALMOST wished i would. Though greater reasons prevail always know what someone that has one is going through. Yuk. I hope to have it pulled by the end of the week. If not sooner. I will know pathology (radiation/chemo) by the beginning of the year. 

Thank you so much. Have a Merry Christmas and/or happy holidays. 

Matty

Surgery

December 23rd, 2024

Update Surgery Image

