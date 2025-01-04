Supporting Mathew Donovan

I'm unsure where to go? Two and half years ago i went through brain surgery to remove a vestibular schwanoma. As i have physically recovered, i have not financially. Unfortunately, i have been diagnosed with cancer. While i expect to recover, i cannot work. I've been in the service industry for 30+ years. I have insurance. However, I do not make money if I don't work. Needless to say I will be unable to pay any bills soon.