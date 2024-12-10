Goal:
USD $9,390
Raised:
USD $100
I’m a brand new Christian and I just found out about a pilgrimage to Medjugorje that will be guided by fellow Christians. It would be an honor to join them; this will be my first Christian pilgrimage! Funds will cover the trip for myself and my friend. Even if you cannot donate, please pray for me! Thank you so much and God Bless!
