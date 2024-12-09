Student Government Association Campaign

Greetings, My name is Adekunle Ajayi, and I am excited to announce my candidacy for a senior campus leadership role at Southern University and A&M College. I am reaching out to seek your support as I embark on this campaign to strengthen our campus community and enhance the student experience. This role presents an opportunity to make a meaningful difference, but it will require extensive support to reach and engage with over 8,000 students on our campus.

Throughout my time at Southern University, I have served in leadership roles that have prepared me to lead effectively. As Freshman Class Vice President, I worked to create a welcoming environment for new students. As Sophomore Class President, I organized impactful events focusing on mental health, financial literacy, and community awareness. Additionally, as Assistant Director of the Jaguar Activities Board (JAB), I helped plan major campus events, such as Welcome Week and Homecoming, fostering student engagement and unity.



Beyond campus, I have served as the Louisiana State Youth and College NAACP Juvenile Justice Chair, leading programs to support at-risk youth and advocate for justice reform. My internship at The Cochran Firm and participation in the University of Houston Summer Law Program have further equipped me with skills in leadership, advocacy, and strategic planning.

Bringing this campaign to life and reachin over 8,000 students on campus requires significant resources, and I am seeking your support to help fund this campaign. Below is the estimated budget:

Campaign Merchandise: $350



Food for Events: $300

Professional Photoshoots: $450

Video Production: $350

Campaign Apparel: $650

Marketing & Social Media: $400

Event Decorations: $600

Event Rentals: $500

Miscellaneous: $100

Total Estimated Budget: $3,700

Your sponsorship does not just mean financial support; it could also include pointing me toward local businesses or personal contacts who may be interested in supporting this campaign. Your guidance and connections would be invaluable as I navigate this process.

Due to election guidelines, I am unable to publicly disclose my candidacy until the official campaign period begins. I appreciate your discretion regarding this matter.

I would be delighted to discuss this further with you and share more about my vision for this role. Please let me know a time that works for you to connect. Together, we can build a stronger, more unified campus community.

Thank you for your consideration and support.