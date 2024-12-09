Campaign Image

Supporting the Laughter Family

Monthly Goal:

 USD $5,000

Total Raised:

 USD $185

Raised this month:

 USD $0

Campaign created by Leo

Campaign funds will be received by Harold James Laughter

The Father of the laughter family had a horrible accident and they refuse to ask for help. They really need it with the holiday season. With being a single dad and have 2 boys at home. They are about to loss everything and these boys are sweet kids that deserve a christmas.

Recent Donations
Wild Dogs Radio
$ 40.00 USD
23 days ago

Freaky Things
$ 10.00 USD
23 days ago

Chiburi
$ 5.00 USD
23 days ago

Last Dayz
$ 5.00 USD
24 days ago

Raegan Graves
$ 10.00 USD
25 days ago

Praying for all involved.

51 Boneyard
$ 30.00 USD
25 days ago

end of story
$ 20.00 USD
25 days ago

Hi, Skot from.end of story here. We have previously submitted two songs. Ride the Wave and Providence. Please play whichever you prefer. So sorry to hear of anyone hitting hard times, especially during the holidays and ESPECIALLY with kiddos involved. Many blessings of peace and relief on the Laughter family. Much love - .end of story Providence https://youtu.be/EmJA6mkZzkk?si=DYcv4_8B_yyjjAfs

Astra Vox
$ 20.00 USD
26 days ago

Hi, I sure hope everyone has a great Christmas. You've played one of our songs. "Love Takes Flight" https://youtu.be/xdmKoTd3G40 perviously. And THANK YOU!!! Our lastest was just submitted to you this week "Panic Attack" https://youtu.be/SY3PZh9Ejgw // We'd perfer PA was played, it's our latest.

Awaiting Abigail Band
$ 20.00 USD
26 days ago

What a great cause, glad to help.

Melissa Laughter
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for you and your family.

Shellie Cole
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Wish I could give more man ❤️

