Campaign Image

Lehighton Cold Weather Station

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $1,707

Campaign created by Esther Meier

Campaign funds will be received by Society of Saint Vincent DePaul

Lehighton Cold Weather Station

We provide a warm, safe overnight (6PM - 9AM) accommodation, a warm evening meal, and breakfast for neighbors in need when temperatures are at or below 25 degrees as long as volunteers are available. We run from December 1, 2024 - March 31, 2025.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
17 days ago

Congratulations and best of luck in your new home!

MasterPLAN Outdoor Living
$ 1500.00 USD
19 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
26 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 7.00 USD
30 days ago

The link to GiveSendGo.com from the Facebook page is broken.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo