HBOT Chamber for my wife

Hello,

My wife Elizabeth has a TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) that happened while she was working with patients while she was a caregiver. This unfortunate incident occurred when she was working with a specific patient that attacked her while on duty. The included photo is the scans of her brain after the incident, and the way her brain should look should be filled with green and blue nerves. As you can see, quite a few nerves are missing as a result of the injury. The purpose of raising money for her is to be able to afford a hyperbaric oxygen chamber so she can heal as much as she possibly can. The specific hyperbaric chamber she needs costs a total of $6,500, and while we are trying to figure out how to pay for everything else in our lives, the chamber is quite out of our grasp without saving up for a few years. That is why I am reaching out to anyone that can to help pay for this with donations, while we attempt to save as much as we can to help out.

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy(HBOT) is the only known treatment that regrows new blood vessels in the brain. HBOT causes stem cells to proliferate out of the bone marrow to heal many things like TBI. It is a standard of care in the NFL, UFC, and many other pro sports because of it's ability to make permanent changes in the body overall. However, this treatment is not heard of very much in the USA because insurance companies don't cover it, and the FDA doesn't recognize it as a treatment.

The name of the scan on the photo attached is called an MRI-DTI scan, which is a functional brain scan. As opposed to traditional scans that only show anatomical snap shots which only show loss of functionality and long term damage. The injury Elizabeth sustained is a TBI, but long-term will be called a PCS (Post Concussion Syndrome).

Elizabeth's overall quality of life is very impacted by not having the HBOT system she needs. What she would usually enjoy in life has been greatly impacted because she doesn't have the mental capacity to do most of the things she used to enjoy. Her injury has also impacted her work life as a caregiver, as she is unable to really help people without the proper accommodations. With a solid routine of using the HBOT system, she will be able to at least get back some of her functionality and be able to engage in the things she loves the most again.

Elizabeth is a very caring person, and the fact that this happened is very saddening. We are also currently in a legal battle with her employer for a settlement, but it has been a long drawn out battle that doesn't seem to have an ending anytime soon. We are hoping that people may find this and help as much as they can, just the same as Elizabeth has helped out so many other people in changing their lives for the better.



