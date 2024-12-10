Campaign Image

Helping a friend with cancer

One of my friends has cancer and her work told her that they would pay her while she was off going to chemotherapy but they haven't paid her in months. I'm trying to raise some money to help her so she can focus on treatment and not stress over money. She doesn't want her picture on the Internet while she is sick. Any help is greatly appreciated Merry Christmas 

