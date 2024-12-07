Campaign Image

Laura's Home Boutique shop

Goal:

 USD $200

Raised:

 USD $235

Campaign created by Jill Rusticelli

Campaign funds will be received by Jill Rusticelli

Laura's Home Boutique shop

This year I am collecting monetary donations to support The Boutique at the City Missions women shelter Laura's Home in memory of Maureen Miller, beloved sister and aunt to many. 

10% of the proceeds will go to Givesendgo as they're a Christian business that we can support.

Merry Christmas!

Recent Donations
Show:
Heather Fechko
$ 25.00 USD
28 days ago

Sherrie
$ 20.00 USD
28 days ago

Caren Duyck
$ 15.00 USD
29 days ago

Courtney Rusticelli
$ 25.00 USD
29 days ago

Jill
$ 50.00 USD
29 days ago

Jeffery Rusticelli
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo