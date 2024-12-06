Campaign Image

Supporting Alex Brenes Vargas & Family

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $3,630

Campaign created by Gary Burchfield

Campaign funds will be received by gary burchfield

Supporting Alex Brenes Vargas & Family

On December 4th Alex, his wife and son were in their home not knowing that would be the last time they would be in their home. A propane tank exploded and a fire began. Thanks to there fast acting landlord, Alex and his family were able to make it out of their home without injury. Thankful they made it out safely, but they lost everything. 

Alex is a hard worker at Gary the Carpenter - where you are also welcomed to drop off any donations. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
19 days ago

Mrs Roger
$ 25.00 USD
24 days ago

Que dios los bendiga.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Stay strong and keep the faith in God & people to help.

Jessica Jenkins
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Georges Plumbing
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

My heart goes out to you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

The Ray Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Keeping you all in our prayers.

Jan Mas
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you

Francis Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Annaliese Kuhnke
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you guys

Yahaira Serrano
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers!

Jessica Perloff
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Gabby and BethAnn Curry
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Iris Moore
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Daniel Pumar
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

If you need anything please don’t hesitate to ask..

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Tiffany Pellicier
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo