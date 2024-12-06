Supporting Alex Brenes Vargas & Family

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $3,630
Campaign funds will be received by gary burchfield
On December 4th Alex, his wife and son were in their home not knowing that would be the last time they would be in their home. A propane tank exploded and a fire began. Thanks to there fast acting landlord, Alex and his family were able to make it out of their home without injury. Thankful they made it out safely, but they lost everything.
Alex is a hard worker at Gary the Carpenter - where you are also welcomed to drop off any donations.
Que dios los bendiga.
Stay strong and keep the faith in God & people to help.
My heart goes out to you and your family.
Keeping you all in our prayers.
God bless you
Praying for you guys
Sending prayers!
If you need anything please don’t hesitate to ask..
