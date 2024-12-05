Campaign Image

Supporting Peter Wall with funeral costs

Goal:

 CAD $8,000

Raised:

 CAD $3,635

Campaign created by Heinrich Wall

Campaign funds will be received by annesiemens02@gmail.com Siemens

Recently my mother passed away leaving my father alone, they were living on a small Canada pension income. With the recent passing of my mother, this has cut my fathers income in half, which means he likely won't make enough to pay his rent yet alone funeral costs.  The funeral is just above 8000 dollars which is what we are hoping to raise enough money for. Any contribution will be greatly appreciated. 

Recent Donations
Show:
L Froese
$ 100.00 CAD
13 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 120.00 CAD
28 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 CAD
28 days ago

Hope this helps alleviate some of the stress of money & allow you to just grieve the loss.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
1 month ago

Kathie S
$ 65.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 120.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
1 month ago

Wall-Trovato
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 CAD
1 month ago

Kidd family

Branelle Zenuk
$ 40.00 CAD
1 month ago

A and C Wall
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Wall
$ 2000.00 CAD
1 month ago

Rachel and Pierre-Luc
$ 200.00 CAD
1 month ago

