Supporting Peter Wall with funeral costs

Goal:
CAD $8,000
Raised:
CAD $3,635
Campaign funds will be received by annesiemens02@gmail.com Siemens
Recently my mother passed away leaving my father alone, they were living on a small Canada pension income. With the recent passing of my mother, this has cut my fathers income in half, which means he likely won't make enough to pay his rent yet alone funeral costs. The funeral is just above 8000 dollars which is what we are hoping to raise enough money for. Any contribution will be greatly appreciated.
Hope this helps alleviate some of the stress of money & allow you to just grieve the loss.
Kidd family
