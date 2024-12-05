HELP me recover from MASSIVE losses

Dear beloved brothers & sisters in Christ;

My name is Di Bichara and my life has been a long series of trials, tribulations, disturbing life changing events & hardships for over 40 years without any break in between.

From bad divorce, to no children, to being the only care giver to an ailing family member for several years that took its toll on me, to multiple surgeries which had ended my career and resulted in massive medical bills. Then to add insult to injury, right after I listed the "Bible" as my favorite book on my social media (SM) page, all hell broke loose and I have been totally CANCELED, which had resulted in total depletion of ALL my savings, in addition to enormous debts that I must repay in full.

As I am an unapologetic patriot, definitely this is VERY shocking to me as I never thought I could see the day when this persecution could ever happen in America, but sadly IT DID.

This is absolutely devastating especially to a retiree, a senior who is almost mid 60's and literally few weeks away from homelessness and bankruptcy.

Please help me to stand up financially on my feet again. recover from enormous losses, breathe easily, be able to sleep, feel secure about aging and live safely with dignity in my retirement.

Despite ALL my dire circumstances, I REFUSE to remove the "Bible" from my social media page because for me it's the Lord's words and the BEST book ever written.

Please help me see the light at the end of this 4 decades of a very long dark tunnel and put an end to this constant chronic stress in my life as I am VERY exhausted at ALL levels.

Please STAND UP against Christian persecution in our beloved America. The land of the FREE.

May the Lord richly bless you, your families and always gives you massive success in all your endeavors.

Your kindness and generosity will be greatly appreciated and will always be remembered.

Thank you very much.

In Christ's love;

Di Bichara