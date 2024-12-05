Campaign Image

Camanche Community Church Building Fund

Goal:

 USD $161,000

Raised:

 USD $1,060

Camanche Community Church provides community supports, resources, and events to it's very rural surrounding population. The community engages in and benefits from many outreach events and resources that strengthen and nurture the needs of the elderly, youth, disabled, and families within and beyond 20 miles of the church. This fundraiser sponsors the building funds to ensure the continuation of providing a facility to headquarter the events and attendees. 

Recent Donations
Gina Ciappa
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

May God continue to bless you and the work you are doing for the community.

Cinda and Kathy
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

May God continue to richly bless Pastor Bill and Liza

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Anna
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Carolyne Winter
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

May God bless you all richly as you tackle this important project!

Margaret Rogers
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Ford Family
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for the continued blessings and love.

Ptb
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Love u 😘

