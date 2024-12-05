Camanche Community Church Building Fund

Goal:
USD $161,000
Raised:
USD $1,060
Campaign funds will be received by Camanche Community Church
Camanche Community Church provides community supports, resources, and events to it's very rural surrounding population. The community engages in and benefits from many outreach events and resources that strengthen and nurture the needs of the elderly, youth, disabled, and families within and beyond 20 miles of the church. This fundraiser sponsors the building funds to ensure the continuation of providing a facility to headquarter the events and attendees.
May God continue to bless you and the work you are doing for the community.
May God continue to richly bless Pastor Bill and Liza
May God bless you all richly as you tackle this important project!
Thank you for the continued blessings and love.
Love u 😘
