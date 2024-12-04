It's Christmas Time in Bangladesh Too

Raised:
USD $120
Campaign funds will be received by Clarice Sieckman
These beautiful children in a tiny village in Bangladesh love Christ but there is not much in the way of Christmas cheer, food, or gifts. They are far off the big organizations paths and are often overlooked. Would you please look into your hearts and send a donation to help provide some love this yuletide? 100% of the money is sent to their pastor to but what they need and want.
God be with you, and with the church in Bangladesh.
