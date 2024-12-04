Campaign Image

It's Christmas Time in Bangladesh Too

These beautiful children in a tiny village in Bangladesh love Christ but there is not much in the way of Christmas cheer, food, or gifts. They are far off the big organizations paths and are often overlooked. Would you please look into your hearts and send a donation to help provide some love this yuletide? 100% of the money is sent to their pastor to but what they need and want. 

Jonathan Walker
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God be with you, and with the church in Bangladesh.

Bambi Brocco
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

