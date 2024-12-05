Campaign Image

Supporting CCA Girls Basketball

 $2,000

 $240

Campaign created by James Nostrant

This year’s CCA girls varsity basketball team is pushing to keep the winning culture alive with another winning season and we need your help! With your blessing we are looking forward to refresh our basketballs, purchase additional uniforms with our team growth and other team gear. We are putting in the work daily and would great appreciate your generosity!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
30 days ago

Keep rolling ladies!

Todd and Carol Carr
$ 50.00 USD
30 days ago

Cat
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Keep up the great work girls!

Darryl Urquhart
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck girls!

