Trying to survive in difficult times

I was forced to resign my job over 4 months ago. Despite hundreds of applications and dozens of solid interviews, I have not received a job offer.I am now on the verge of losing my home, having electricity shut off and soon the gas that heats my home. I don't know where else to turn and I hate asking for help since I have not needed much help in my 48 years. This amount will help me prevent eviction, keep the lights and heat on, help maintain my car, and generally let me live until I can find a job. I hate to ask for this, it is a major swallowing of my pride, but I don't know what else to do since I do not have public assistance to help me despite trying for assistance. I have worked and paid taxes my entire life and yet the "social safety net" doesn't seem to be there for me.

If you can spare something to help, I appreciate you and may God bless you! Thank you in advance.