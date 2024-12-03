Campaign Image

Trying to survive in difficult times

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $100

Campaign created by Brian Johnson

Campaign funds will be received by Brian Johnson

Trying to survive in difficult times

I was forced to resign my job over 4 months ago. Despite hundreds of applications and dozens of solid interviews, I have not received a job offer.I am now on the verge of losing my home, having electricity shut off and soon the gas that heats my home. I don't know where else to turn and I hate asking for help since I have not needed much help in my 48 years. This amount will help me prevent eviction, keep the lights and heat on, help maintain my car, and generally let me live until I can find a job. I hate to ask for this, it is a major swallowing of my pride, but I don't know what else to do since I do not have public assistance to help me despite trying for assistance. I have worked and paid taxes my entire life and yet the "social safety net" doesn't seem to be there for me.

If you can spare something to help, I appreciate you and may God bless you! Thank you in advance.

Recent Donations
Show:
Scott and Nichole Webb
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you in your time of need. Love you brother

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo