Serving in Mexico & leading trip to Colombia

Our family is serving and staying at a missions base in Baja California, Mexico. We'll be helping as teachers in the Foundation School here working with children of missionary families during a twelve-week training. This is a huge blessing to Britt and I as we'll have opportunity to work side-by-side loving and discipling children from all over the world as the LORD prepares them to "go out". At the end of that phase of the training we'll be leading a team of 4 families (around 20 people) on a two-month missions trip to Colombia (LORD willing). This will be an amazing blessing as Brit and I experienced an incredible deepening of faith in June of 2022 when we first visited Colombia, and we received a God-given desire to bring other families there for that experience.

If the LORD has put families in missions on your heart prayerfully consider partnering with HIM and us as a monthly supporter. Thanks so much for the love and prayer!

you can email us at thepocockfamilymission@gmail.com if you'd prefer to give via another method, venmo, paypal, check etc



