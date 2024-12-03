medications needed fell in gap black hole period

Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by CHRISTINE Smith
Hello! I'm on medicare and fixed income. I wasn’t aware of an insurance gap called the black hole. My medications went from 160 a month to almost 4k. My savings is gone from being in the gap period since April. I have done without to get this far. I appreciate help to get me through to January 1. Thank you in advance!
Prayers sister
