Dad's Cancer Care Support

Goal:

 USD $1,500

Raised:

 USD $630

Campaign created by Pete Ohlinger

Campaign funds will be received by Pete Ohlinger

My father recently had several tests showing metastasized prostate cancer. We are doing a number of natural health options, most of which I paid for out-of-pocket for him. Recently found an oxygen therapy that I wholeheartedly believe will be a game changer. It's not cheap, so just doing this small fundraiser to help support the effort to get him this device that I believe will be life-saving! Thanks so much for every little bit of help anyone can give. 

-Pete Ohlinger

Recent Donations
Larry Ojeda
$ 100.00 USD
19 days ago

Does give and allow a donation via credit card? Please let me know. Thank you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
1 month ago

Blessings to you and your father.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Godspeed..

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

