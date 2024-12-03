Dad's Cancer Care Support

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $630
Campaign funds will be received by Pete Ohlinger
My father recently had several tests showing metastasized prostate cancer. We are doing a number of natural health options, most of which I paid for out-of-pocket for him. Recently found an oxygen therapy that I wholeheartedly believe will be a game changer. It's not cheap, so just doing this small fundraiser to help support the effort to get him this device that I believe will be life-saving! Thanks so much for every little bit of help anyone can give.
-Pete Ohlinger
Does give and allow a donation via credit card? Please let me know. Thank you.
Blessings to you and your father.
Praying for you!
Godspeed..
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.