Help Protect a Catholic Family From Persecution

Greetings to all Catholics and all who believe in our collective freedom to voice and defend our faith. My family has been marked for elimination by entities within the Yukon Territorial liberal Government. My family is under a threefold persecution being anti-Catholic, political and racially motivated persecution.

I am a nursing mother, wife, and a Catholic who was born and raised in the Catholic church in Nigeria long before I became Canadian. I am wife to a good man who is Canadian of Scottish ancestry. Together we speak up for our Catholic faith and in speaking up, we have drawn the ire of well-funded, well-networked powerful Catholic-hating entities and their allies across Canada. I speak to you as I am. It is for our Catholic faith that my family is under government and rainbow-sponsored persecution.

I happily rebel against this rainbow deity which would have my family bow to it for I cannot bow to an idol; I cannot worship none other than God. I did once suffer a crisis of faith for which you might find proof, but God called me back home, back to him in the Catholic church wherein I was born and raised under the guidance my father who is an oblate of St. Benedict, a war vet and a writer and a retired professor of more than thirty years.

I have read Bible verses at Mass, and heard them read aloud but I must confess that not until now did I fully understand the meaning of “persecution”; not until now have I lived persecution in the flesh, seen it up-close and looked it in the eyes; not until now do I fully understand and appreciate the word of God in Mathew 24:9; not until now in my 40th year of life do I fully appreciate what it means to be Christian and to be behind the crosshairs for the sake of my Catholic faith. The fact that I am a strongly voiced conservative Catholic Black woman who dared to voice my Catholic beliefs around gender and family values in the presence those who are anti-family values and their allies has brought about the perfect storm that threatens to wipe my family off the face of the earth.

I fear only God. I come to you because I am fighting back against those who want to eliminate my family for our Catholic faith. I fight for my family’s right to live free of government-sponsored bullying and terrorism of voiced Catholics. This campaign will be used against me in criminal court because the devil’s job is to twist the truth that we speak and try to weaponize it against us. I come here because God is on my side.

I have lost everything; my family has lost everything, our children have been targeted and attacked; prior and throughout my nine months of pregnancy, I was under attack as rainbow entities and their allies within the government weaponized everything at their disposal and every institution available to them to take my family down by filing false police reports, false testimonies, staging false flag operations used to frame me up which then enabled rainbow allies within law enforcement to build multiple false criminal cases against me. My baby was born right in the middle of this storm.

My attackers opened multiple fronts of criminal harassment against my family, weaponizing everything and everyone in their path. My daughter became a government target for answering a question in her grade one class about the meaning of Orange Shirt Day. She was only five years old, a child who spoke like a child, but her answer did not match the preordained answer put forth by the government, and thus she and I became targets. A gag order was imposed on me for seeking a meeting with my daughter’s then-school principal; a no trespass order which soon followed the gag order, was imposed on my husband and I without cause and without reason and were accused without proof of beings security threats; my daughter was targeted and used as bait by the department of education and a Catholic-hating principal to set me up at my daughter’s Catholic school; I was arrested in my home, cuffed and the cuffs bruised my wrists; I was manhandled and put in the back seat of a police vehicle; my phone was seized and accessed without a warrant by law enforcement; the rainbow allies in the local press published political hit pieces against me one day before school council elections began on May 4th 2024, wherein my husband and I were in the run for Catholic school council memberships. I was criminally charged with four offenses all of which I did not commit by were committed against me and my family.

They made false reports to Child and Family Services profiling me as an abusive mother in order to have my daughter taken away to foster care. They also targeted the Catholic Bishop of the Yukon by calling for his removal by the then-Pope, late Pope Francis. They have called for the defunding of Catholic schools as retaliation against the Bishop and other Catholics who profess the Catholic faith and resist the rainbow sex indoctrination of little children.

Upon my first court appearance self-representing, the sheriff followed me into the washroom. Last April I attended court with my newborn child barely weeks after losing almost half my blood count giving birth to my baby via cesarean section; but for the grace of God , I would not be alive today. I had to flee the Yukon to have my baby elsewhere because without a doubt, that allies of my accusers who were and still are motivated by anti-Catholic hate would and will harm my baby to get to me just as they harmed my young daughter. I know that I am fighting the devil. I am aware of this. I can’t bow to the devil. I will not bow to the devil. I will not betray my faith and betray Jesus Christ who long before me was also falsely accused and crucified for me and my family.

My husband is constantly attacked at work, and I was a few weeks postpartum when he was threatened with hired assassination and car arson by an Indigenous woman who admitted guilt. The crown is set to drop the charges against the woman claiming that her crime was not serious enough to warrant prosecution; had she followed through and murdered my husband in cold blood, then her crime would have been worthy of prosecution stated the crown prosecutor. My husband is white and so, do white lives not matter? My husband is Scottish by ancestry and so I say, do Scottish lives not matter? I have asked so many questions, I have felt anger of these multi-layered injustices mated against my husband, myself, and my children, but amid it all, I have hope because I have God. With God on our side, my family is fighting back. We are struck down but not destroyed for the Lord is our Shepard and on God alone, we put our trust.

I am self-representing in criminal court, and defending four false criminal charges brought forward by catholic-hating agents of the devil, while I am nursing a newborn and still yet to heal from the complications following childbirth. They tried to pressure and bully me into secret arbitration where they would have me sign a fact sheet that was full of the devil’s lies and have me accept guilt of crimes that they committed in exchange for a chance at clemency. I refused. I cannot accept guilt that does not belong to me and confess to crimes that I did not commit. I would be telling a lie if I accepted upon my conscience the crimes committed against my family by other people. So, I have come to ask for your donations and your prayers.

Your donations will help us hire a team of lawyers (preferable Catholic lawyers who will not fall for threats, intimidation and bribes, or work against me in the interest of the crown; it would also enable me to access an out-of-territory post-natal health care for me and my newborn. We have had no post-natal care since returning home.

Your donations will enable us hire a media team or a Public Relations team of our own because all local media have buried this story. We would also hire a team of independent expert criminal investigators from out-of-territory to conduct a thorough investigation. Your donations will assist me to travel home with my children to visit with my aged father (who’s heart is broken by this situation and whom I have not seen in almost ten years) and parish priest to receive their blessings before the court proceedings begin in earnest.

Your donations will help me finally throw a prudent birthday party for my daughter who turned seven last October and has not had a party given the turmoil in our lives. Having lost all her friends and now making new friends and building new relationships at a new school, I am hoping that I can throw her a make-up 7th birthday party so that she can have fun with her new friends and not feel left out. I promised her a make-up birthday, and I fear that I may fail her. She has been through just too much bullying and targeting from the government for being my daughter. She was removed from her Catholic school and isolated in a room without windows, and her personal belongings were removed from her class and seized by the pro-rainbow superintendent, all in retaliatory attacks against my family.

We would also install security cameras around our property and in our family vehicle as a proactive step, set up a family website and proceed on countersuits of all liars and falls accusers seeking to put us behind bars for being Catholic.

We hope to, when this is over, set up a charity to support all Catholics and other Christians in the Yukon Territory who will most likely become targets of anti-Catholic and anti-Christian persecution. We will guide them to understand insidious strategies of the government which we are now privy to firsthand.

Please donate and pray for my family. This is a two-fold battle: physical and spiritual. I can fight the spiritual battle because my hands and my heart are free of guilt. The forces of darkness are seeking to silence all Catholics.

Before the court of God, I am innocent; before the court of man, I will fight the good fight and if I perish, I perish.

Thank you.



