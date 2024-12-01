Campaign Image

Developing Leaders

 USD $1,100

 USD $1,100

Campaign created by Gabriela Espinosa

Developing Leaders


This is a fund raiser to cover Cody's leave of absence from work in order to attend the leadership conference in Orlando Florida as a member of the Eitz chaim community. This is an opportunity that will help build his leadership skills for any present or future ministry opportunities God may call him to. Cody has been a key leader in the EC Young Professionals group, from serving in Oneg, planning our annual retreat, and putting together impactful Bible studies! 

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
5 hours ago

Blessings brother!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 375.00 USD
1 month ago

Carolina Garza
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

May HaShem bless you in all your endeavors, equip you for all ministry, and bring it into fruition in due time, in Yeshua’s name, amein.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

David Schiller
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

