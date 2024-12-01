Developing Leaders





This is a fund raiser to cover Cody's leave of absence from work in order to attend the leadership conference in Orlando Florida as a member of the Eitz chaim community. This is an opportunity that will help build his leadership skills for any present or future ministry opportunities God may call him to. Cody has been a key leader in the EC Young Professionals group, from serving in Oneg, planning our annual retreat, and putting together impactful Bible studies!