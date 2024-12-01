Developing Leaders

Goal:
USD $1,100
Raised:
USD $1,100
This is a fund raiser to cover Cody's leave of absence from work in order to attend the leadership conference in Orlando Florida as a member of the Eitz chaim community. This is an opportunity that will help build his leadership skills for any present or future ministry opportunities God may call him to. Cody has been a key leader in the EC Young Professionals group, from serving in Oneg, planning our annual retreat, and putting together impactful Bible studies!
Blessings brother!
May HaShem bless you in all your endeavors, equip you for all ministry, and bring it into fruition in due time, in Yeshua’s name, amein.
