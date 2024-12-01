Erin’s Lion’s Band Journey

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $555
Campaign funds will be received by Jennifer Young
Hi. My name is Erin Young and I am a 14 year old freshman at Petal High School. I am a member of the Petal High School weapon line and I have been doing colorguard since 7th grade. This year I made Mississippi Lion’s Band and am hoping to raise money for my fees so I can be in the program. Lion’s Band will be a wonderful experience for me and help me grow as a band member.
From one old band geek to you!!!
Good Luck!
Good luck, Erin!
You go girl
Good Luck Erin!
Band had such a big influence on my life, hope it has a positive impact on yours.
Good Luck and Have fun.
Have a great year
Erin, we are so proud of you!!
