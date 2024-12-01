Campaign Image

Erin’s Lion’s Band Journey

 USD $3,000

 USD $555

Hi. My name is Erin Young and I am a 14 year old freshman at Petal High School. I am a member of the Petal High School weapon line and I have been doing colorguard since 7th grade. This year I made Mississippi Lion’s Band and am hoping to raise money for my fees so I can be in the program. Lion’s Band will be a wonderful experience for me and help me grow as a band member.

Meme and Pop
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

From one old band geek to you!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Good Luck!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck, Erin!

Meme and Pop
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

You go girl

Michele Beagle
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Good Luck Erin!

Jim Worthington
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Tyler Persaud
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Band had such a big influence on my life, hope it has a positive impact on yours.

Victoria
$ 40.00 USD
1 month ago

Good Luck and Have fun.

Tiffany Rodgers
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Have a great year

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Erin, we are so proud of you!!

