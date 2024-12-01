Urgent Request for Help with Rent and Heating Cost

Subject: Urgent Request for Help with Rent and Heating Costs.

I’m reaching out with a heavy heart to request your support during a time of profound difficulty for my family. Recent traumatic events have severely impacted us emotionally and financially. Despite these challenges, we remain hopeful and are taking active steps to recover. One of us is starting a new job tomorrow, which will provide stability in the weeks to come, but right now, we’re in urgent need of assistance to cover our rent and heating costs for this month.

Winter temperatures have already begun to drop, and we need $1374.39 to ensure we can stay in our home and keep it warm. We’ve tried every available resource and are doing all we can to regain our footing. However, time is against us, and we’re left with no choice but to ask for help.

Your generosity, whether through a financial contribution, spreading the word, or offering advice, would make an immense difference. It would not only provide us with shelter and warmth but also allow us to focus on rebuilding our lives with the income that the new job will bring.

We deeply appreciate your consideration of our situation and any support you can offer. Please don’t hesitate to contact us if you have any questions or need further information.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for standing with us in this moment of need.