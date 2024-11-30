Rent Assistance needed

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $100
Campaign funds will be received by John White
Please help me and my family stay in our home. Life has been hectic and rough lately. I’m almost caught up on bills. But I need some help. Please help with whatever you can. We are almost in a place of comfort which I thank God for. We just need that little push to get us ahead so please spare anything you can.
