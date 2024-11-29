Campaign Image

Breast cancer sucks

Hello, my mom was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer in 2020. Unfortunately the cancer has moved to many areas in her bones and she is unable to work. She has very little saving or retirement due to homeschooling me for most of my school career. If you can spare anything to help we appreciate it.

Recent Donations
Sarah and Thomas
$ 50.00 USD
11 days ago

Ronnie and Brenda
$ 100.00 USD
25 days ago

Praying for you sister!

Deborah Reed
$ 100.00 USD
26 days ago

Praying for you sister.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
27 days ago

Don Sever
$ 100.00 USD
29 days ago

Here's to you being cancer free!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Jennie McRoy
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Thinking if you! We miss seeing you at the office.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you Starr. Always praying for God to give you strength and healing during this difficult time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Mark and Nathalie
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for your complete healing!

Eva Pandiscia
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for always being so kind to me when I was a kid! I always looked up to you. I hope and pray all good things for you!

Paige
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Starr, keep the faith! God is good! Praying for healing and that God draws you nearer through this. May He provide all your needs according to His riches in glory! 3

Matt and Sue
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

We love you, Starr

Hope Romel
$ 400.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you my beautiful sister! You got this!!

Eleanor
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Katie and Bobby Key
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

