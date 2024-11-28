Helen Davis Safety Ramp

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $400
As many of you know, Helen Davis fell recently on her back stairs leading up to her deck. We would like to raise money to build a ramp for her so that she can enter and exit her home safely. Please give as your heart dictates.
We Love you Ms Helen ❤️
Dear Helen, we love you ! ❤️ Soon, you'll be tearin'up the sidewalk?
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.