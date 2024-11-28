Campaign Image

Helen Davis Safety Ramp

Goal:

 USD $2,000

Raised:

 USD $400

Campaign created by Brian Miller

Helen Davis Safety Ramp

As many of you know, Helen Davis fell recently on her back stairs leading up to her deck. We would like to raise money to build a ramp for her so that she can enter and exit her home safely. Please give as your heart dictates.

Recent Donations
The Walls
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

We Love you Ms Helen ❤️

Weeks
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Dear Helen, we love you ! ❤️ Soon, you'll be tearin'up the sidewalk?

Johns
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Friend
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Scott Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Brian Miller
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

