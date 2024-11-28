Campaign Image

Silas' Junior Year Guatemala Mission Trip

Campaign created by Silas Strawbridge

Campaign funds will be received by Elena Strawbridge

This coming March, my classmates at I will travel to Guatemala, where we will partner with One Way Community to serve and share the Gospel with individuals in the regions of San Lorenzo and Comalapa. We will be hand constructing beds and stoves, fixing decerped homes, and leading children in bible studies, crafts and games. 

Sharlene and Jeff
$ 150.00 USD
1 hour ago

Go nail it in Guatemala!

